Teacher receives special honor in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– An unsung hero got some recognition at Smalley Elementary School in New Britain on Tuesday.

All of the kids filled up the auditorium and when the teacher was announced, everyone was elated.

Congratulations to teacher Franco Cartiera, who teaches technology at Smalley Elementary.

One by one kids described him as awesome, amazing, responsible and said he has a great attitude all the time.

Now, Mr Cartiera wins a $1,000 check thanks to Downes Construction. To celebrate 85 years in business, they’re recognizing one teacher from each of the elementary schools in New Britain.

It’s modeled after the non-profit the Ana Grace Project Love Wins.

“We find that giving back to our community where we live, work and play is extremely important and teachers are the most important because they guide our youth,” said Nicole Demaio, Downes Construction.

“They wanted a special way to commemorate unsung heroes and they’ve done it by nominating teachers and recognizing teachers and we couldn’t be more thankful,” said Nelba Marquez-Greene, Ana Grace’s Mother.

Ana Grace was one of the first graders who died at Sandy Hook. Their mission is to promote love, community, and connection. And based on all those smiles there, there’s a lot of love happening.

So far, this is the tenth teacher who has received this award, so they’ve got two more to go.