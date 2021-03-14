Teachers at Southington Public Schools get COVID vaccine; ‘No School Day’ scheduled for Monday

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers in Southington Public Schools got the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday.

Since around 800 staff members got the vaccine Sunday, the district is not holding school on Monday.

The superintendent’s office said this decision was made to have a ‘No School Day’ so that they don’t have to cancel class last minute if a large number of the teachers who got the vaccine have side effects and have to call out.

They are holding another vaccine clinic for staff on Saturday, March 27.

