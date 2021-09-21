Teachers hold Freedom to Thrive rally in Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford teachers are rallying before a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, demanding respect and value for educational professionals and bringing attention to their needs.

Eight different unions are at the rally in front of Weaver High School in Hartford, trying to send a message that they would like their share of the $93 million coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. It will be spent over the next three years.

They’re here to make sure their needs are heard and that they are part of the conversation, and it goes beyond that.

They’re worried about students re-entering the schools after COVID, their emotional needs, and dense classrooms.

