Teachers union wants new protocols before schools reopen

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s largest teacher’s union is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to be very cautions before deciding whether to reopen schools this spring.
Jeff Leake, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, wrote Thursday that before opening the schools, the state must develop new protocols such as staggering start times, implementing new seating formats and changing the way students walk down the halls between periods.
Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has announced that her husband, Milford, a Waterbury police officer, has contracted the coronavirus. Hayes said she has tested negative, but is quarantining herself for the next 14 days.