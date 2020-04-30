 

Teachers union wants new protocols before schools reopen

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, file photo, custodial staffer Hortensia Salinas uses an Electrostatic Clorox Sprayer to spray disinfectant in a classroom at Brownsville Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus is having a sweeping impact on an annual rite of spring: the standardized tests that are dreaded by millions of students and teachers alike. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state’s largest teacher’s union is urging Gov. Ned Lamont to be very cautions before deciding whether to reopen schools this spring.

Jeff Leake, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, wrote Thursday that before opening the schools, the state must develop new protocols such as staggering start times, implementing new seating formats and changing the way students walk down the halls between periods.  

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has announced that her husband, Milford, a Waterbury police officer, has contracted the coronavirus. Hayes said she has tested negative, but is quarantining herself for the next 14 days. 

