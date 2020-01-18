Closings
Technovation Girls CT introduces teens to tech entrepreneurship, leadership

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a program to help teenage girls learn the basics of coding launched Saturday in Hartford. The “Technovation Girls Connecticut 2020” program took place at the Connecticut Science Center Saturday morning.

Its goal is to mold these 10-18 year old girls into tech entrepreneurs and leaders.

Amy Sailor is the Advancement Program Manager at the Connecticut Science Center. Sailor said, “These Girls are all here as part of a global community of learners, of mentors, of students who are curious who want to solve the world’s problems through technology. And the Connecticut Science Center for the second year in a row is the Regional Ambassador so we have a great opportunity and reward of convening these girls.”

There are more than 100 Technovation Girls chapters across the United State and worldwide. The Connecticut Science Center hosts the state’s only chapter.

