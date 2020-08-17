Teen arrested, charged in connection to vandalism of 15 vehicles outside Hartford Police station

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have arrested a teen in connection to the vandalism of 15 vehicles outside the police station Sunday morning.

Hartford Police say that at approximately 2:40 a.m. officers returning to the Public Safety Complex at the end of their tour saw several city and employee personal vehicles vandalized with black spray paint.

Police say while looking for the suspect an officer saw a young male spray painting the High Street I-84 overpass. The suspect ran. Police caught up with and arrested him on I-84 by Exit 50.

The suspect was still in possession of the spray can when police arrested him, and “he matched the description of the suspect vandalizing civilian, sworn personnel, and city-owned vehicles,” police say.

The suspect was identified as a 17-years-old juvenile.

According to police, most of the vehicles were parked in an unsecured portion of the PSC, but several vandalized vehicles were in a gated area and the suspect would have had to vault a fence to reach them.

In total, police say nine city-owned vehicles and six employee vehicles – including a specialty transport wheelchair accessible van – were vandalized as well as a brick facade and windows on the PSC.

Video surveillance at the PSC caught much of the incident.

The juvenile suspect is charged with 15 counts of criminal mischief 1, one count of criminal mischief 2, criminal trespass, and interfering with police.

He was released to a guardian and issued a juvenile summons.