Teen injured following moped crash at Rockwell Park in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating a moped crash involving two teens at Rockwell Park Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., police were called to Rockwell Park to investigate a collision involving two moped operators.
Police report that two mopeds were operating on the sidewalk within Rockwell Park when they collided with one another.
One of the operators was a 16-year-old and the other was a 13-year-old.
One of the teens was not wearing a helmet and was treated for an injury to his head at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
The injury was determined to be non-life-threatening and remains in stable condition.
The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.