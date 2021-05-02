Teen injured following moped crash at Rockwell Park in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are investigating a moped crash involving two teens at Rockwell Park Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., police were called to Rockwell Park to investigate a collision involving two moped operators.

Police report that two mopeds were operating on the sidewalk within Rockwell Park when they collided with one another.

One of the operators was a 16-year-old and the other was a 13-year-old.

One of the teens was not wearing a helmet and was treated for an injury to his head at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The injury was determined to be non-life-threatening and remains in stable condition.

The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

