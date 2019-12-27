Teen passenger ejected from car sustains potentially life-threatening injuries in crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police Department is investigating a crash involving an ejected passenger Thursday night.

According to Manchester PD, a crash involving two vehicles occurred around 3:07 p.m. in the area of Porter Street and Westminster Road.

Police report that a 17-year-old female passenger appears to have been ejected and sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The ejected passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital.

The other three occupants involved “were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.”

Police are currently on scene investigating the incident and have closed the road in the area of Porter Street.

Police encourage drivers to use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Manchester PD: 806-645-5560.