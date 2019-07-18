Breaking News
Teen rescued after falling into Pope Park river

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Hartford firefighters rescued a teenager trapped in a rushing river Wednesday evening.

The 14-year-old boy slid down an embankment at Pope Park and ended up in the park river. He was able to grab hold of something.

Rescuers were eventually able to get him out. Police body cameras captured footage of the rescue.

The teen was not seriously hurt.



