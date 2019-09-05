Breaking News
Norwalk police warn residents after string of overdose deaths
LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Teen shot in Hartford last weekend dies

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Hartford Police car_80606

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a teenager who was one of four people injured in a shooting last weekend in Hartford has died.

Lt. Paul Cicero says 17-year-old Usher Hanns died Wednesday evening of injuries sustained in the shooting in the city’s North End at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was the city’s 20th homicide victim of the year.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, which picked up 12 rounds fired.

Police originally said a 29-year-old man was struck in the leg, a 26-year-old man was struck in the ankle, a 17-year-olf teen was struck in the hand and a man whose age was not released suffered a head wound.

The shooting remains under investigation and there was no word on arrests.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss