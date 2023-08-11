MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old male drove through both sides of a vacant building while practicing driving in a Manchester parking lot, according to police.

The teenager drove a 2000 Ford Windstar through the building at 205 Spencer Street. The car went through the wall closest to the parking lot, through the building and came to rest through the rear concrete wall.

He was accompanied by a 73-year-old male passenger helping him practice. The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries.

Eversource was requested due to potential damage to the building’s electrical supply.