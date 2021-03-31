Tenant trashed Bristol apartment during pandemic, landlord speaking out against extension of pandemic eviction moratorium

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — When Bristol landlord David Haberfeld went to have the locks changed on his third floor pine street apartment, he opened the door to a whole new problem.

His former, reportedly troublesome tenant, had redecorated. He trashed the place—spray painting the walls, splattering them with red paint and rice and breaking the windows among other things.

Haberfeld pointed out, “You can see there’s some more egg here and some colorful messages left for me.“

“You’re looking at the artwork of an angry ex-tenant,” he continued.

He said he’s been trying to get him since about January.

“When I was in eviction we were about 60 days in and he wasn’t evicted yet then the virus came then the eviction moratorium came right afterward and I had to stop my addiction and I had to keep them an extra year because of that,“ he said.

Haberfeld says this tenant was warned multiple times not to fix up and sell cars out of the apartment’s driveway.

Neighbors tell News 8’s Amber Diaz they had had enough when he started throwing his garbage over the side of the building.

Haberfeld said he was finally able to evict the tenant after Governor Ned Lamont announced that landlords could evict someone who hadn’t paid prior to the virus and if they hadn’t paid for six months or longer.

“This is what happens when you have an eviction moratorium and this apartment is off-line for months other tenants rent have to go up for rent to cover it. landlords Pay 100 percent of their bills with rent money when you make evection’s cost $10,000 – $15,000 each landlords have to pay that,” he said.

David says he filed a police report and is waiting on an arrest warrant. Police tell him this will be a felony.