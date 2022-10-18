TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen.

Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol in a shooting that also killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and wounded Officer Alec Iurato.

Some businesses on Main Street have decided to close Wednesday out of respect for the family and so they can spend the day reflecting on this heartbreaking loss.

“Every time there’s mentions of their names, there’s a cold feeling inside,” said Astrit Hadari, owner of the Eagle’s Nest. “We can sleep at night because of the officers, thanks to them. I wish there were ways to keep them safe. They keep us safe.”

Blue ribbons and lights now decorate light poles down Main Street in a show of support. A sign for Eagle’s Neat reads “Our hearts are with you officers Hamzy and Demonte.”

Neighbors are also taking this time to thank their police officers.

Elysha Wesolowski and her friends are selling custom-made key chains with the words “Back the blue.” They’re giving the proceeds to the families of the three Bristol police officers.

“It’s showing support for the officers who go to work everyday and sacrifice their lives,” Wesolowski said. “A lot of people who aren’t police wouldn’t do something like that.”

Walk-through calling hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyceum on Main Street. State police are shutting down part of Main Street, from Route 72 to North Main Street in Bristol, starting at 9 a.m.

Police are directing the public to avoid parking on local roads. Parking is available at the Terryville Fairgrounds, along with a shuttle service.

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects. In a Facebook post, the mayor of Plymouth asked the public to patient if they are stuck in traffic.

Plymouth schools will have early dismissal due because buses will be used to transport people to the Lyceum.

In a Facebook video, the mayor of Bristol shared that the family is asking the public to as or take any pictures or video during the wake.

A joint funeral for Hamzy and DeMonte is scheduled for Friday.

For more details on the keychain, click here.