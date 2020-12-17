“Thanks to every one of you”: All hands on deck response helping Connecticut dig out of the snow

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the snow begins to taper off, Governor Ned Lamont gave us an update on the state’s storm response Thursday morning.

He says all crews are on top of this storm. CT Transit bus services started up again at noon.

With two inches of snow falling an hour overnight, the Department of Transportation (DOT) plow drivers had their work cut out for them. 700 plows have been going for more than 14 hours.

The governor says the tractor-trailer ban, which is now lifted, did help.

“Thankfully, we did that big tractor-trailer ban in association with New York that made a big difference that kept roads clean. Thanks to every one of you – you limited travel as well. That allowed our snow plows to do the job they had to do,” Governor Lamont said.

He says utility company crews were positioned to act; very few outages were reported; less than a thousand homes were affected statewide.

211 is still up and running for those who need shelter, or a warming center. The governor says all COVID-19 vaccines were delivered safely, including to nursing homes, which will start vaccinating staff and patients Friday.