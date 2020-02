WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An event to commemorate the first enslaved Africans brought to North America.

“The 1619 Project: A Conversation” will happen at the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society. It’s free and open to the public.

The 1619 Project is a historical analysis of how slavery shaped American political, social, and economic institutions.

It was published last year by the New York Times on the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of Africans on these shores.