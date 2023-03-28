The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford released the lineup for the 2023-2024 Broadway season on Monday.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford released its lineup for the 2023-2024 Broadway season on Monday.

The musical comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” will be at William H. Mortensen Hall from Oct. 3-8. The play is based on the 1993 film bearing the same name. “Mrs. Doubtfire,” tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do just about anything to spend time with his children. The show is directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” is coming to the theater on Nov. 21 – Dec. 3. Bohemians and aristocrats will rub elbows in a world of glitz, grandeur and glory. The musical is an adaptation of Baz Luhrman’s film “Moulin Rogue.” The musical is a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love.

“Frozen,” will come to the Bushnell from Feb. 8 -18 in 2024. The musical will feature the songs you already know from the Oscar-winning Disney film as well as a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters. The musical has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards. You can expect an unforgettable theatrical experience, with special effects, costumes and incredible performances.

“THE CHER SHOW,” is coming to Hartford on March 5-10. The musical is based on the life of superstar Cher, who has dominated the music scene for the past six decades. Cher will be played by three actresses in different stages of her life. The show has won a Grammy, Oscar and an Emmy.

“Wicked,” will come to the Bushnell on April 24 – May 12. The show takes a look into the Land of Oz but from a different angle. An intelligent young woman with emerald green skin and a fiery personality meets a bubbly and popular blonde. The women start out as rivals but end up striking an unlikely friendship, until one is labeled “good” and the other “wicked.”

“BEETLEJUICE,” the musical based on Tim Burton’s film tells the tale of a strange young woman who befriends a recently deceased couple and a demon. The show features an astonishing set, and music that is out of this world.

“Funny Girl,” features legendary scores from Jule Styne and Bob Merrill and an updated book based on the original classic. The comedy is about Fanny Brice, a girl who always dreamed of a life on stage. She was told she’d never be a star but she winds up becoming one of the most beloved stars in history.

You can find ticket information on the Bushnell Broadway Series on their website.