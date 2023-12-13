BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Carousel Museum announced that it will be offering free admission program for children in 2024.

Children aged 12 and under will be able to get free general admission as part of the initiative, which was made possible by support from the Barnes Foundation.

Kids will have access to an immersive experience at the Tinker Workshop, which was designed to inspire learning with hands-on activities.

The museum hopes that this initiative will provide children with an educational experience that will give them the space to learn and engage with others.

