HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greater Hartford NAACP will be starting their “Wake Up Wednesday” initiative this week to help combat violence in the city.

The initiative begins on Aug. 16 and will be held every Wednesday at Unity Plaza at 255 Barbour Street and looks to promote unity among residents in the area.

This imitative comes as the city continues to see an uptick in violence. Hartford has had 28 homicides since the beginning of the year, with the most recent one occurring Monday night on Lyme Street.

“We believe in the power of unity and community engagement to drive positive change,” said Corrie Betts, President of the Greater Hartford NAACP, said. “By joining hands and dedicating our time, we can make a real difference in addressing the challenges our community faces. ‘Wake Up Wednesdays’ is a platform for action and change.”

The events will have morning ( 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), afternoon (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.), and night (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) shifts so people who would like to attend will have the opportunity to do so before or after work.