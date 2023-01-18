HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Half Door in Hartford is closing its doors after twenty years in business, the popular Irish gastropub announced on Tuesday.

The Half Door will close on Jan. 23. The restaurant group said they were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current Hartford location.

The group shared they plan to reopen the restaurant at a new location later this year.

Connecticut residents have been going to The Half Door for generations to have their Irish pints and famous cobblestones. The restaurant has also been a popular location for residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Founder and CEO Allie J. Gamble shared the following statement about the closure:

“It is tragic that this Hartford institution is forced to move, but change can be invigorating. We want to thank our many patrons for their loyalty over the past twenty-plus years and the generations of staff who made The Half Door such a beloved community resource.”