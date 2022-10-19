BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hometown Foundation has raised more than $165,000 after the shooting deaths of two officers in Bristol last week.

In addition, the group plans to donate two K-9 officers in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The two were killed in a shooting while responding to a 911 call last week. Officer Alec Iurato was also wounded.

The Hometown Foundation will also donate all the food and beverages for those attending the officers’ joint funeral on Friday.

The nonprofit, the charitable outreach arm of Bozzuto’s Inc and IGA retailers, immediately began fundraising after the deaths, according to the announcement.

It will host Back the Blue: A Ride for Bristol Police Department’s Fallen Officers, starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 30. Motorcyclists and car enthusiasts will meet at the Farmington Club on Town Farm Road in Farmington.

Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online.

After a ceremony, the ride will leave at 10:30 a.m. and drive by the Bristol Police Department.

The event will also include food trucks, music and a pet adoption expo with DogStar Rescue. Active police officers can adopt a dog for free through Dec. 31, and will donate $100 per dog to Back the Blue.

A website for the event lists a goal of $500,000. The donations will be given to the families of the three officers.

Donations can be given by texting BackTheBlue to 76278.