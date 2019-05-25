The Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford Cultural Pageant held in Hartford Saturday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The 2019 Miss Puerto Rico of greater Hartford Cultural Pageant took place in the Capital City Saturday.
15 girls between the ages of 7 and 18 years old participated in it.
This is not a beauty pageant, but rather about culture, allowing the girls to represent a town in Puerto Rico that their family is connected to.
Ellie Joya from the CICD said, "They feel very happy to do this because they are learning about the culture because most of them were born here in the USA."
Right now we don't know who won the pageant. This event comes ahead of the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.
News 8 is a sponsor of the parade and will be broadcasting it live that day.
Saturday was absolutely beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s. It'll be about 10° warmer today courtesy of a warm front lifting through the region. We'll start with some clouds early this morning, but expect increasing sunshine throughout the morning hours. This afternoon, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s! There is a slim chance of an isolated shower as a cold front swings through, but most of us will stay dry.
