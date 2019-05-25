The Miss Puerto Rico of Greater Hartford Cultural Pageant held in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The 2019 Miss Puerto Rico of greater Hartford Cultural Pageant took place in the Capital City Saturday.

15 girls between the ages of 7 and 18 years old participated in it.

This is not a beauty pageant, but rather about culture, allowing the girls to represent a town in Puerto Rico that their family is connected to.

Ellie Joya from the CICD said, "They feel very happy to do this because they are learning about the culture because most of them were born here in the USA."

Right now we don't know who won the pageant. This event comes ahead of the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 2.

News 8 is a sponsor of the parade and will be broadcasting it live that day.

