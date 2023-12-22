GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) is helping parents ease the burden of spending money on gifts this holiday season by providing a shopping experience like no other.

DCF Staff members also planned a big surprise for one of its young adults formerly in the foster care system.

Ashley May-Williams shopped for Christmas presents for her four kids at The Olive Branch in Glastonbury.

The best part is – she did not have to pay a penny.

“When you are counting your pennies and nickels and dimes, to be able to not worry about your child feeling loved and appreciated and celebrated. It’s a wonderful thing,” May-Williams said.

From toys to clothing, the brick-and-mortar holiday facility is filled with thousands of donations from the state Department of Children and Families. The goal is to empower parents like May-Williams who may be struggling financially.

“Merry and holly all those joyous occasions around this time of year…That’s a sentiment that’s not always experienced by all families. And so the department really uses an opportunity like this to help parents put some normalcy,” Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes said.

DCF has already helped more than one thousand kids this year, but staff also wanted to support their very own.

They planned to honor several young adults and volunteers who have grown up in the child protection system.

Maria Kelley, a young adult who was born into foster care, thought she was coming to The Olive Branch to give away toys and had no idea she was in for a surprise of her own.

Kelley was gifted a laptop.

It’s a holiday present marking her triumph over life’s adversities.

“Something like this is immensely grateful…But also it’s echoing a new narrative…That I can dream and receive gifts larger than my circumstances,” Kelley said.

The young adult is now in graduate school for public policy. She plans to use her lived experience to help other children with a similar upbringing hoping to make meaningful societal change.