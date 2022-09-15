HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in Downtown and West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas.

This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England.

Officials announced on the website that the restaurant will be moving into the Dibs on Victory space in Dallas, which is right across from the American Airlines arena sometime in 2023. So far, the chain has three restaurants in the Hartford area and one in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Restaurants five and six are currently in development. The Place 2 Be said it has its eyes set on New Haven, according to the website.

The Place 2 Be was a concept first founded in 2015, according to the website’s homepage. Some of its inspirations for the business are a love of classic brunch, Instagram, and its customers.

Current locations include: