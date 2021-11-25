The Salvation Army delivers 900 meals to CT seniors this Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army delivered 900 meals to seniors in need on Thanksgiving morning.

Their Holiday Meal Program has been providing nutritious meals to homebound, isolated, and disabled seniors on Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 32 years. In 2020, over 750 Thanksgiving meals and 750 Christmas meals were delivered.

This year, the Salvation Army delivered meals in Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Newington, Windsor, and Wethersfield.

“We are so excited to once again be serving Thanksgiving Day meals to seniors in need in the Greater Hartford area,” said Major Migdalia Lavenbein, The Salvation Army’s Greater Hartford Services Coordinator. “We want to take care of seniors who are shut-in and alone on Thanksgiving and let them know that they have not been forgotten.”

Volunteers recognize these meals are not only gifts to the communities, but to the volunteers as well.

“Volunteers make this day uniquely special by delivering the meals to our friends. They each have the opportunity to spread kindness to a stranger by showing up to spread cheer to someone in need,” Lavenbien said.

The Salvation Army received hundreds of requests this year to serve seniors for the holidays in these communities. On Christmas, 900 meals are planned to be delivered.

For more information, head to SalvationArmyCT.org. To donate, text GIVEGRH to 71777.