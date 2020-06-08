 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

“The system is broken”: Hartford aims to create independent police reform board

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As protests continue in the state’s capitol, a reform of Hartford’s Police Department may be on its way.

Hartford’s City Council could vote as early as Monday to create an independent accountability board to recommend reforms. The board would be composed of eleven city residents, members of civil rights organizations and city personnel.

Hartford’s police union says it’s willing to work with the council because “the system is broken.” Mayor Luke Bronin says he welcomes the creation of the board.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

"The system is broken": Hartford aims to create independent police reform board

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""The system is broken": Hartford aims to create independent police reform board"

19-year-old's body recovered from Farmington River after drowning Sunday, police investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "19-year-old's body recovered from Farmington River after drowning Sunday, police investigating"

Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters gather for Black Lives Matter march in Old Saybrook Sunday"

WEB EXTRA: BLM protester and police officer dance during protest in Meriden Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: BLM protester and police officer dance during protest in Meriden Sunday"

Protesters march through the streets of Branford Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters march through the streets of Branford Sunday"

Hundreds of protesters march in Glastonbury Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds of protesters march in Glastonbury Sunday"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss