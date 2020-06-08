“The system is broken”: Hartford aims to create independent police reform board

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As protests continue in the state’s capitol, a reform of Hartford’s Police Department may be on its way.

Hartford’s City Council could vote as early as Monday to create an independent accountability board to recommend reforms. The board would be composed of eleven city residents, members of civil rights organizations and city personnel.

Hartford’s police union says it’s willing to work with the council because “the system is broken.” Mayor Luke Bronin says he welcomes the creation of the board.