CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a cupcake baked from every Swifties’ wildest dreams — and to celebrate her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“We didn’t realize how popular it was going to be,” said Deanna Damen, who owns Cake Gypsy in Canton. “We had people coming from all over the place.”

Swift sightings at two Chiefs games have boosted game days and made stadium crowds go wild even when she’s not performing.

Damen embraced the hype by creating the “Traylor” cupcake. It’s named by mashing together Taylor and Travis, and it’s clear she’s not “shaking off” the success.

“I would say last week, since we started, we probably sold about a thousand of them,” Damen said.

But the cupcake’s creation is about more than shaping sugar. It’s also showing Damen’s support for female empowerment.

“I love the fact that she’s self-made, and she’s very talented,” Damen said. “And she’s sings live, and when she did her concert in Mass — in the rain for three hours — that says everything.”

The Cake Gypsy has also made cupcakes to celebrate the “Barbie” movie.