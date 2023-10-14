HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –The home of the UConn Huskies was taken over by a different kind of football fans Saturday. The U.S. Men’s National Team hosted four-time World Cup Champions Germany in a match at Rentschler Field.

Fans from all over packed the stands. For the biggest soccer fanatics, it was a game you couldn’t miss.

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team and Germany were equally loud and proud for their squads.

The U.S. Men’s Team is no stranger to Hartford. The Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field has hosted the team seven times since 2005. The stadium has seen four wins from the US team.

This game is a highlight of the year for some families. A fan, Kelly Webster, said,”We’ve been looking forward to this since July when we got the tickets and [my kids] are both skipping their soccer games today so that’s a big deal.”

Before the game, ticket holders celebrated sportsmanship at the stadium’s fanfest. The parking lot was full of fans enjoying music, drinks, merch and fun activities. Thousands of soccer lovers stuck it out through the rain to watch their favorite players.

“The highlight, I would say, is Jamal Musiala scoring the second goal,” said fan Johannes Shull. “It was super cool because usually you don’t get to see international teams, especially European teams in the U.S. It’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Germany took home the win, leaving some U.S. fans disappointed but it was still a special day for all.