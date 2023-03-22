HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford’s Board of Regents announced several new appointments, including Stephen M. Mulready as interim president.

Mulready earned his MBA from the University of Hartford in 1977 and most recently served as dean of the Barney School of Business. According to the university, he is the first graduate to serve as dean.

Mulready said of his appointment:

“My education from the University of Hartford has been invaluable in helping me reach my life and career goals…I am excited to take on this role during a time of transition and momentum, leading the UHart Start strategic action plan with the goal of continuing to position the University as a leader among peer institutions. I look forward to working with our UHart community to further the best interests of this very special place.”

Mulready will begin his term in July, following the retirement of President Gregory Woodward, who had previously announced he would retire at the end of June. As president, Woodard has created more than 16 new academic programs, transitioned the university to Division III athletics, and raised more than $75 million for the university.

The Board of Regents also appointed former Black & Decker CEO Donald Allen Jr. as the board chair and Katherine Black, formerly the associate dean for budget and finance in the College of Arts and Sciences, as the new permanent provost.

University officials said they continuing to search for a permanent president.