WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wethersfield police are investigating after multiple suspects attempted to steal an ATM on Saturday from the Chase Bank on Silas Deane Highway, authorities said.

Police responded to the bank after receiving an alarm from Chase Security at 4:38 a.m.

The alarm company told police they were watching three males with a truck attempting to steal and gain access to the Chase Bank ATM.

According to tot Chase Security, the three suspects fled on foot before police arrived.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the suspects were using a truck stolen out of West Haven to try and steal the ATM.

A Connecticut State Police K9 was called to the scene to track the suspects, but the suspects were unable to be located.

The suspects were unable to steal the ATM and no money was stolen, police said.

The Wethersfield Police Department Detective Division is actively investigating the attempted theft.

Wethersfield police are asking businesses with ATMs accessible outside to stay on alert and to call any suspicious activity to their local police department. Anyone with information on the attempted ATM theft is asked to call Lt. Buyak at 860-721-2915.