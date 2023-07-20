WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A third arrest was made after a group of men threatened to shoot employees at a Wendy’s on Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks.

The incident originally happened on June 6, and two of the three suspects were arrested that night after fleeing from police and hiding in the woods.

The third suspect, 21-year-old Jadore Wong-Sang, was arrested on Wednesday in relation to the incident. He was on parole and in the custody of the Department of Correction Osborne Correctional Facility for violating his parole.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was turned over to the Windsor Locks Police Department.

Wong-Sang was charged with illegal possession of firearms and narcotics, larceny of a stolen vehicle and breach of peace. He’s being held on $750,000 bond.