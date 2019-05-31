Third family member charged in Medicaid fraud scheme

Hartford

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A third member of the same family is charged in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

65-year-old Georgina Felix of Rocky Hill was arrested Friday.

Authorities say she worked with her son and daughter-in-law to cheat the government out of thousands of dollars.

Related: New Britain man allegedly made bogus Medicaid claims totaling more than $20,000

William colon and Clara Rivera colon were arrested earlier this month.

Authorities say the two billed more than $50,000 for in-home care they never provided.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss