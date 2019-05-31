Third family member charged in Medicaid fraud scheme

A third member of the same family is charged in a Medicaid fraud scheme.

65-year-old Georgina Felix of Rocky Hill was arrested Friday.

Authorities say she worked with her son and daughter-in-law to cheat the government out of thousands of dollars.

William colon and Clara Rivera colon were arrested earlier this month.

Authorities say the two billed more than $50,000 for in-home care they never provided.

