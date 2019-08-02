Third suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting behind Hartford school

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New developments on a man’s murder behind a school in Hartford.

A third suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting behind Bulkeley High School. Police say 27-year-old Luis Rivera was involved in the plot to kill Jorge Alicea on July 11th.

Two women Cynthia Cruz and Taichany Osorio are also charged in the killing.

Rivera is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

