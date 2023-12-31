HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cookies, controversy and concerts topped the charts for the most-Googled things about Hartford in 2023.

However, five of the top 10 things Googled with the term “Hartford” didn’t include the capital city at all. Instead, the searches tended to lean toward place in West Hartford, according to data from Google Trends.

The top search terms surrounding Hartford tend to be about the weather, where the city is on the map and about the current time. However, “rising” topics tell more about the area’s movers and shakers.

These are the top “rising” Googled terms for Hartford in 2023:

10. Rosa Mexicano West Hartford

What it is: Ready to try some fine dining Mexican cuisine? Rosa Mexicano, located at Blue Back Square, includes a large bar, a patio and “festive” dining rooms. The restaurant has locations across a handful of states.

9. Sparrow West Hartford

What it is: The pizza bar is run by Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. The restaurant also serves cocktails and other drinks.

8. Hartford Amphitheater

What it is: The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre is located in Bridgeport. Multiple shows held there in 2023 were sold out for the venue’s third season.

7. American Hartford Gold

What it is: American Hartford Gold is a popular gold dealer based out of Los Angeles.

6. XL Center Hartford CT

What it is: The XL Center is a city-owned arena and a convention center that’s located in downtown Hartford. It opened a gambling lounge this fall.

5. Russian Lady Hartford

What happened: The Russian Lady is a bar in Hartford that has faced controversy this year after a viral video allegedly shows a bouncer assaulting a customer. The bar temporarily closed its doors, reopening on Dec. 8 as a voluntary 16-day suspension. Then, it closed again when a person was shot outside on Dec. 23.

4. Jason Aldean Hartford CT

What happened: A group of people held a tailgate rally outside of the singer’s concert in July following the controversy surrounding Aldean’s “Try that in a Small Town” music video.

3. Savannah Bananas Hartford

What it is: The Savannah Bananas have become a social media frenzy for the baseball team’s silly antics and dancing at minor league games. The team played in Hartford in August in a game where tickets were in high demand.

2. Crumbl Cookies West Hartford

What it is: That’s how the cookies crumbl? The cookie company, known for its late-night hours and gigantic baked goods, is located on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

Hartford Marathon 2023

What it is: The 2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon brought in thousands of runners in October.