BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Approximately 25,000 people came out for the highly anticipated Berlin Fair on Saturday.

Known as the biggest little fair in Connecticut, the Berlin Fair brings families from all over. Organizers estimate 80-90,000 people will visit the fair this year.

MaKenna Rich from Newington comes every year, sometimes multiple nights over the fair’s four-day run.

“Because it’s amazing, I love fair food, drinks, rides, games, everything,” she said. “There’s so many people here. Everyone loves the Berlin Fair.”

The fair included food, rides, carnival games and animal shows.

The Berlin Lions Club organizes the fair every year. All of the money raised goes to about 150 charities chosen by the club. The team who puts the day together is all volunteer.

“Nowhere in Berlin do you have a carnival other than at the fair,” said Stephen Kulinski, the Berlin Fair President for 2023. “So this fair helps everybody. We are community based.”

The fair closes on Sunday at 7pm. Visitors are urged to take the shuttle to the fairgrounds. For more information on the fair, click here.