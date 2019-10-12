Thousands attend annual Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Around 10,000 runners, walkers and bikers gathered in downtown Hartford for the highly anticipated Eversource Hartford Marathon Saturday morning.

The event offered racers a chance to run a 5k, half-marathon, marathon, or marathon relay race.

The race has raised $7.5 million for local and national charities to date.

Our media partners, The Hartford Courant, report Ryan Smith of Auburn, Maine, won the marathon with a time of 2:18:25. Smith has qualified for the Olympic Marathon Trials.

The winner of the women’s marathon was Marci Klimek of Arlington Mass., with a time of 2:35:21.

