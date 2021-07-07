Thousands lost power in Bristol after Tuesday’s storms, cleanup underway

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — As thunderstorms moved across Connecticut Tuesday afternoon, lightning, downed trees, and outages were widely reported.

As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Eversource is reporting 4,030 outages.

If it weren’t for this yellow line, I wouldn’t even know this is a road, but it is. It is Lawrence Road in South Windsor, and this massive tree came down across it as part of yesterday’s big storms.

That blocked road is keeping people in their houses, but that’s still better than what happened a block away, where this tree is now in a house. A powerful line of thunderstorms marched across the state late yesterday.

In Bristol, some three thousand Eversource customers lost power. Half this tree came down on South Street. This morning, it was still blocking a driveway.

Speaking of blocked driveways, this tree came down in front of Audrey’s parents’ house. She couldn’t even get to her dad’s morning paper. The city Public Works Director got to her, though.

“The wind just became so loud. I ran out to the porch and there was a lot of garbage kind of strewn across my yard,” said Audrey Totire of Bristol.

RELATED: Residents assessing storm damage, power still out for thousands after thunderstorms roll across CT

The big concern now are her elderly parents, their mobility issues, and another hot July day.

“There’s no power as of now. We don’t have a generator. Yeah, we’re pretty worried about them,” added Totire.

Eversource crews worked through the night to reconnect customers. They tweeted these photos of crews working Bristol. As Bristol cleans up its streets and parks, the Public Works head has a simple request.

“Residents, you know, report damage just to make sure we have a record of it so we could address the items and coordinate with Eversource to return to normal conditions,” said Raymond Rogozinski, Director of the Bristol Public Works.

Back in South Windsor, the big tree has already been reported. This neighbor can clean his window all he wants, it’s still blocking the road, and nobody on this part of Lawrence Street is going anywhere anytime soon.

He may want to keep looking out his window. The same weather conditions that caused this yesterday are all set to create more storms today, then we have the remains of Elsa coming our way at the end of the week.