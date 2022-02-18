HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three big insurance companies in Hartford are sending out notices that employees will be returning to the office starting next month.

Tens of thousands of employees are set to return, with Travelers setting a date of March 14, Aetna March 15 and The Hartford starting March 21, with senior leaders returning to the office.

“We are ready to welcome everybody back. It’s been a long two years,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“I think there is a huge pent up demand for a return to some of our old patterns and as a city, I think our businesses are eager and ready to welcome everybody back,” Bronin said.

Max Downtown is located right next to City Place, a high-rise home to all kinds of insurance companies and corporations. When they come back, they notice the traffic inside the restaurant.

“This building alone has normally 3,000 people in it and lately it has less than 500 in it, so as the building gets busier and busier, our business will get busier,” said Steve Abrams of Max Downtown.

Restaurants and theaters News 8 spoke to are not expecting an overnight boom. They think it will be more of a slow trickle, as all three companies announced work from home hybrid models for some of their employees.

“I don’t think it will ever be the same,” Abrams said. “We had our best year ever in 2019. I don’t expect to see that kind of level again.”

Bronin said while the city lost some businesses during the pandemic, they do stand to gain others this spring especially with the employees scheduled to come back.

“We have also had a huge amount of interest from businesses wanting to start in Hartford, new restaurants new cafés, new retail shops. I think that is a real vote of confidence in the city and I’m optimistic about the months and years ahead,” Bronin said.

The companies said they will consider guidance from the CDC as they move forward.