FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday night, thousands of dollars were raised at the 17th Annual Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament in Farmington.

The Petit Family Foundation was created in 2007 by Dr. William Petit, whose wife and two daughters were tragically killed in a home invasion in Cheshire 16-years-ago.

The foundation honors the memories of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Haley Elizabeth Petit and Michaela Rose Peitit by helping as many people as possible.

The mission of the Petit Family Foundation is to foster education, support those with chronic illnesses and protect those affected by violence.

“I think what it’s really done, the organization itself, really enhances how a community can come together and really support other members of the community after such a tragedy,” said Ron Buchi.

Each year, attendees gather to support the foundation with a raffle, auction and dinner. This year, one of the items that was auctioned off was a Tom Brady t-shirt.

“We have been fortunate enough to have a successful golf tournament every year since the inception as well as a road race these are our major fundraisers and that just allows us to give more and more money away this year and the board enjoys doing it and we feel that that keeps the message going,” said Rick Buchi.

News 8’s Dennis House served as the emcee of the event.