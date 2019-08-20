Three arrested, one in critical condition after an assault at a party in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in in critical condition and three people were arrested after a disturbance at a party on Bartholomew Street late Monday night, according to Bristol Police.

Police said they found the victim on the scene on the ground and suffering a severe head injury. He is now in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital.

Upon investigation, police discovered the victim was assaulted by three different people during the party. Police arrested the three suspects and were charged with Assault and Accessory to Assault.

Gabor Cirok, 43, and Heather Duperry, 37 are being held on a $750,000 bond. The third suspect is an unidentified 16-year-old juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (860) 314-4566.