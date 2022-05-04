BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Three schools in Bristol were placed in a “secure school mode” on Wednesday, according to the Superintendent.

Superintendent Catherine Carbone said Hubbell School, Stafford School, and Bristol Eastern High School were all placed under the precaution.

The Bristol Police Department responded to an assault with a knife call at a residence on Columbus Avenue near Route 6. The suspect fled the residence on foot prior to police arrival, and as a result, police said several schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Police are investigating the incident and believe there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing story.

Stay alert for updates in the News 8 app