HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 eastbound in Hartford was closed due to a three-car crash Sunday afternoon.

The closing was between Exits 46-48. Drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes for the time being.

The Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred just after 3 p.m. Around 4:30 p.m., Connecticut State Police reported the scene was cleared. They described it as a “very minor” crash.