HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said.

The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, which is now under control.

While no residents or firefighters were injured, three families, including five adults, were displaced. Those displaced are being assisted by the HFD’s Special Services Unit and the American Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation by the HFD Fire Marshal’s office. One fire company remained on scene.

