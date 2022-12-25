WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are dead following a two-car collision Sunday morning on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road in West Hartford, according to police.

West Hartford police arrived at the scene at 6:49 a.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. At third person was taken to a hospital, but later died.

Simsbury Road is closed to traffic in both directions from Bloomfield Avenue to Mohegan Drive, as of 10 a.m. Any motorists or pedestrians traveling through the area are asked to find alternate routes.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or via a tip line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

