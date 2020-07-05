Three Hartford PD officers injured after fireworks thrown directly at them while responding to disturbance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Department is investigating after three officers were injured responding to a large gathering with fireworks disturbance Saturday evening.

HPD says officers responded to a call in the area of Garden Street and Capen Street for reports of a large gathering with fireworks disturbance.

During their attempt to address the large gathering, “unidentified individuals began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks directly at officers.”

Three officers were injured in the incident. One was struck directly in the chest when a large scale firework exploded upon impact.

He is being treated for his injuries.

An active investigation is underway. Police say those responsible will be charged with several felony assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police 860-722-TIPS.

