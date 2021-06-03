Three homicides in one week: spike in crime alerts Hartford PD, has community activists concerned

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The recent spike in homicides here in the City of Hartford has law enforcement on the alert and community activists very concerned.

That concern is over three homicides in one week. The most recent one happening Wednesday afternoon; a man was stabbed to death.

“Through our C4 Division we quickly developed suspect information, as far as the vehicle goes, less than an hour and a half later, our Major Crimes Division was able to locate that individual and take him into custody,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police.

The suspect, Robert Smith, is set to appear before a judge.

On Memorial Day–shots rang out on Amherst Street leaving one person dead. These three men are being held only in connection with that crime.

“It’s important to note that they were not arrested for the homicide itself,” said Lt. Boisvert. “That is still open to investigation.”

Lt. Boisvert places the third homicide on Sigourney Street, making for a very busy week.

“That’s currently still under investigation” Lt. Boisvert said, “…our detectives have been here around the clock.”

Also pulling double duty and bringing awareness to the problem is Rev. Henry Brown. He says 16 homicides in 6 months is too much.

Rev. Brown said, “I would like to see the Governor say something, do something.”

However, he also stresses that saving young people from the streets begins at home.

“You got to make sure that your child understands the complexity of what’s going on out here in these streets. These streets don’t love your children,” said Rev. Brown.

“We have officers and detectives that are being ordered in,” said Lt. Boisvert, “…and we also have officers and detectives that are volunteering to come in on their days off to police the city.”

If you have any information about these crimes or suspects involved, you are asked to call the Hartford Police hotline. The number to call is 860-722-TIPS.