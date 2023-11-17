BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested on Thursday evening after allegedly trying to break into cars in Berlin.

Police arrested Chevy Waas, 26, of Rocky Hill, Jonathan Rodriguez Ramos, 25, of Brooklawn and Franklin Sanchez, 25, of New Britain.

According to police, officers responded to Fairview Drive on Thursday evening for a report of several suspicious men on foot in a residential neighborhood.

Officers found the men wearing ski masks at a Citgo and detained one man while the other two fled on foot in separate directions. Police said they were all detained shortly after.

Officers said they believed the three men were trying to break into cars or steal items from unlocked cars. Police also believed these men tried to do the same thing in New Britain previously.

Mug shots of Jonathan Rodriguez-Ramos (left), Franklin Sanchez (middle) and Chevy Waas (right). (SOURCE: Berlin Police Department)

Two of the suspects had active outstanding arrest warrants and two were in possession of burglary tools at the time of their arrest. Police searched the area and didn’t find any evidence of car breaks and the suspects did not have any stolen property with them.

According to police, Rodrigues-Ramos was charged with failure to appear, interfering and possession of burglary tools, Sanchez was charged with failure to appear and possession of burglary tools and Waas was charged with interfering.