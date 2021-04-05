Three men arrested, stolen vehicle recovered in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men have been arrested after police recovered a stolen vehicle in Southington Thursday.
On Thursday, April 1 at about 9 p.m., a Southington Police Officer spotted a car traveling on North Main Street near Mill Street matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Wallingford on Feb. 18.
Police followed the stolen vehicle into a local apartment complex parking lot. Officers were able to take the driver and two passengers into custody without incident.
Officers found what appeared to be a firearm in the driver’s floorboard. It was later determined to be a BB gun.
Three men were arrested in the incident:
Victor Rombo Ayala, 30, of Meriden (driver), Wesleye Hoskie, 32, of Waterbury, and Franklyn Steeves, 26, of Meriden.
Ayala was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, larceny, illegal possession of narcotics (found on his person). He was released on $15,000 non-surety bond.
Hoskie and Steeves were charged with larceny and released on $10,000 non-surety bond.
They are all scheduled to appear in New Britain court on April 16.