BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The three cattle that escaped from a trailer in Burlington on Monday were killed, according to police.

The cattle were found in a field nearby, where the owner shot them in an attempt to euthanize them. The cattle were struck but, and a Burlington constable had to shoot and kill the cattle.

An animal control officer on scene received permission from the Department of Agriculture to euthanize the cattle, according to police.