Three people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash and possible stabbing on Collins Street Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Hartford Fire officials say companies responded to a report of a three-car motor vehicle crash with injuries at around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw five cars involved, with three of them parked.

One person was extricated from a vehicle within five minutes. Fire officials say they were unconscious but breathing while being transported to the hospital.

A person was reportedly stabbed and transported to the Hospital. In total, three people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Collins Street was shut down between Garden & Sumner for at least two hours for extensive vehicle accident cleanup. The road has reopened at this time.

