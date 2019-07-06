1  of  2
Three shot overnight in Hartford; PD investigating

Hartford

by: Emma Rybacki

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are currently investigating after they say three people were shot. The shooting took place near 490 Wethersfield Ave. According to police, the shooting took place around 3:15 a.m.

Police say all three victims were male and between the ages of 20 and 29. There is no word on the severity of their injuries but Hartford Police did say that two were shot in the leg and one was shot in the hand.

The Major Crimes Division is on scene investigating.

